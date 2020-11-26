Johnny Depp’s Reportedly Had Talks With Tim Burton About Addams Family Role

Last month, it was announced that Tim Burton is next turning his hand to rebooting the Addams Family in a new TV series. Of course, this led to the internet being flooded with suggestions from fans for who should play the ooky, kooky clan and one role, in particular, was easy to fancast, as family patriarch Gomez Adams seems like the perfect fit for Johnny Depp, Burton’s most prolific collaborator.

While there’s yet to be any casting announcements at this stage, it’s looking likely that the old friends have at least talked about the possibility of Depp turning up in the show. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us about Ben Affleck’s return to the DCEU and Ahsoka Tano appearing in The Mandalorian before either was announced – the former Pirates of the Caribbean star has spoken to Burton about becoming involved with the project.

Though it doesn’t seem like it’s gone any further than that just yet, this follows on from a report by Daniel Richtman earlier this month, in which the insider said that the pair were thinking about working together again. Richtman had heard that this was maybe for Beetlejuice 2, but we’ve been told that they’re also discussing Addams Family as a potential project to collaborate on.

Beginning with 1990’s Edward Scissorhands, Depp and Burton have made eight movies together, with their last effort being the poorly received Dark Shadows in 2012, which also marked Eva Green’s first role in a Burton flick. She’s gone on to appear in two further films from him and everyone’s assuming that she’s a lock for the part of Morticia. But will Depp be the one to portray her onscreen husband?

It’s still early days on Burton’s Addams Family, with its ultimate streaming platform currently undecided, but tell us, would you like to see Johnny Depp star in the show? Let us know down below.