Joker TV Series Reportedly In The Works For HBO Max

Wherever Batman goes you can guarantee that the Joker won’t be far behind, and with three live-action versions of the Dark Knight set to grace our screens in 2022, there’s an air of inevitability that the Clown Prince of Crime will soon make his presence known in a similarly major way.

After being shunted to the sidelines following Suicide Squad, Jared Leto will stage an unlikely comeback in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and there’s a distinct possibility that his divisive take on the character could appear in further projects if fans take to his performance much better the second time around.

Meanwhile, Matt Reeves’ The Batman might exist in a different corner of the DCEU, but every Batman franchise so far has featured the Joker in some capacity, and with the filmmaker rumored to be planning at least a trilogy, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the Caped Crusader’s archenemy will show up in one of the sequels.

That’s without even mentioning the continued speculation that Warner Bros. are backing a truckload full of cash up to Joaquin Phoenix’s door in an effort to entice him to continue on as Arthur Fleck. But it seems the Joker craze won’t end there, as we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Justice League Dark was in the works for HBO Max months before it was confirmed with J.J. Abrams at helm – that the streaming service are also developing a series centered on the Clown Prince of Crime.

While further details are hazy and it’s unclear which version of the Joker could star in the show – it may even be an entirely new one – HBO Max has been going all-in on the DC content lately, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that one of their most iconic characters is now set for the small screen treatment.