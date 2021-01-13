Jon Bernthal Blasts Rioters Sporting The Punisher Logo

Hollywood had found it incredibly difficult to successfully adapt the Punisher for the big screen, but Netflix struck gold when they cast Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle. Before the former Walking Dead star debuted in Daredevil and went on to headline two seasons of his own solo show, though, the comic book antihero had proven to be a very tough nut to crack.

Dolph Lundgren, Thomas Jane and Ray Stevenson had all starred as the vigilante in movies, but none of the three were successful enough to launch a multi-film series, and for a while it looked as though the Punisher simply didn’t work in live-action. Bernthal may be on hiatus after Netflix’s entire roster of Marvel shows were canceled, but with the two-year hold set to expire imminently and Deadpool 3 signalling a shift into R-rated territory for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a return definitely can’t be ruled out.

Unfortunately, though, the Punisher has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently after one of the rioters who stormed the Capitol building was spotted wearing the signature skull insignia. The internet’s knee-jerk reaction was for the fan favorite to be immediately retired, but that never seemed like an option, especially when co-creator Gerry Conway and famed writer Garth Ennis both publicly blasted those who co-opt the logo.

Frank Castle Is On The Hunt In New Punisher Photos

Bernthal has now commented on the matter, too, and he’s very much against people misappropriating the Punisher’s iconography for their own agenda, as you can see below.

I’m with you. Beautiful work. These people are misguided, lost, and afraid. They have nothing to do with what Frank stands for or is about. Big love. J. https://t.co/Q4GpaGW3ek — Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) January 12, 2021

Marvel aren’t simply going to sweep a regular feature of their comic books under the rug after 45 years because of a few bad apples, but at least those who hold the Punisher close to their hearts have made their stance on the matter crystal clear.