Marvel Reportedly Has To Wait Until Next Year To Reboot The Punisher

Most of the speculation surrounding the former Netflix residents that are now back under the Marvel Studios banner has focused on when, and not if, the Defenders will be rebooted and absorbed into the world’s biggest franchise. After all of the shows were canceled within months of each other, it was reported that there was a two-year hold on adapting the characters again, which is why we’ve yet to hear any concrete information about future plans for Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and the Punisher.

Charlie Cox is widely expected to reprise his role as the Man Without Fear, though, and talks could open in the very near future with Daredevil originally being canned in November 2018. There’s also been plenty of chatter surrounding Jon Bernthal, who has never shied away from the fact that he holds Frank Castle close to his heart and would love the opportunity to play him again.

However, The Punisher wasn’t officially canceled by Netflix until February 2019, meaning that there’s another five months to go until Marvel could even think about a reboot. That being said, they’d be much better taking their time with this one, seeing as the staunchly R-rated antihero doesn’t exactly fit the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s family-friendly template.

Disney Plus doesn’t seem like a viable option, either, so unless the studio finally takes the plunge on R-rated content, then their choices are to either water the Punisher down to a PG-13 rating, or leave the property sitting on a shelf gathering dust. In any case, having already been the subject of three failed movies with Dolph Lundgren, Thomas Jane and Ray Stevenson all playing the titular antihero, Bernthal absolutely nailed his performance as the character and it would be a crying shame if we never got to see him back as Frank Castle again.