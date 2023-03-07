Jon Bernthal might be back, but ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ is confirmed to have snubbed two OG Netflix favorites

Jon Bernthal’s return as the Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again is bittersweet accompanying the news that actors Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson won’t be returning. Woll played Karen Page and Henson played Foggy in the Netflix series, but they won’t be returning for the Disney Plus series.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that neither stars are on the roll call for Daredevil: Born Again, and it’ll be a hard pill to swallow for many fans. When Daredevil first premiered on Netflix, it started with the three of them. Foggy was Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) childhood friend, and Karen joined their low-level law firm and became the office manager after she was falsely accused of murder. She works with them on cases to help the people of Hell’s Kitchen.

Although Cox said that this is the same Daredevil from the Netflix series, it’s difficult to imagine the series having the same vibe without his two supporting characters. Both Woll and Henson were on all three seasons of Daredevil and added so much to the story.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to start filming in New York later in March, and it’s expected to release in 2024 after Echo premieres. Both Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio – who plays Kingpin, will be in the series before continuing their story in the new Daredevil: Born Again, which will see Matt Murdock in search of Jessica Jones – played by Kristen Ritter.

It’s a polarizing choice to completely keep them out of the new series, but hopefully, it’s not too late to include them in the story.