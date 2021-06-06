Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Will Reportedly Return In Moon Knight

For a character that Kevin Feige hasn’t even publicly mentioned by name, there’s been an awful lot of talk surrounding the potential future of the Punisher as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The two-year hold following the Netflix show’s cancellation has long since expired, but even before then, we’d been hearing plenty of chatter about how, when and where Frank Castle would make his latest comeback. Nothing concrete has even been teased yet never mind confirmed, but the smart money would be on Jon Bernthal keeping hold of the role, given how popular his stint proved to be with both fans and critics.

Indeed, a new report now claims that Bernthal’s Punisher will show up in a future season of Moon Knight, and as awesome as it sounds to imagine him tracking down Oscar Isaac in a dark and gritty superhero series, there aren’t any details provided to support the initial statement, so it should be strictly regarded as a rumor for the moment.

However, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard the violent vigilante mentioned in conjunction with Marc Spector’s solo project, and the behind the scenes videos of Isaac training for the show indicate that the action is going to be much more graphic and realistic than we’re used to seeing from the MCU, so Castle dropping by wouldn’t be a stretch by any means.

Not only that, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was slapped with the equivalent of an R-rating in some overseas territories, so the MCU isn’t against pushing the envelope on streaming, either. For now, though, we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds for the Punisher, whether he finds himself facing off with Moon Knight or not.