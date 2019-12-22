Jon Bernthal’s Punisher May Return In Upcoming Disney Plus Show

It was pretty disappointing when all of the Marvel shows housed on Netflix were abruptly canceled amidst Disney’s takeover of Fox. Especially since the streaming service were the first ones who really managed to get the Punisher right. Indeed, Frank Castle has always been a character that’s had difficulty when it comes to receiving a decent adaptation, having already appeared in the forgettable Dolph Lundgren vehicle in 1989, the Thomas Jane-starring 2004 outing and finally, the ridiculously over-the-top Punisher: War Zone four years later.

However, casting Jon Bernthal as Castle proved to be a masterstroke, with the actor bringing the antihero to life perfectly and winning over millions of fans over the course of his debut on Daredevil and then in his own series. The 43 year-old is without a doubt the best onscreen iteration of the character yet and we already know that he genuinely loves playing Frank Castle. Which is why it’s good to know that even despite the aforementioned cancellation of his show, he’ll still get to suit up as the Punisher again.

For a while now, rumors have been swirling that Marvel has plans for Bernthal in the MCU, with everything from an R-rated movie to a third season of his series said to be in the works. From what we’ve been hearing, it sounds like the studio has several ideas for how they want to incorporate the actor into their cinematic universe and now, we’ve learned of another one.

Sources close to We Got This Covered are telling us that Kevin Feige and co. are thinking about having Bernthal’s Punisher appear in an episode or two of Moon Knight. It’s not a sure thing just yet, and if it happened, it may have to wait until season 2 to occur, but it’s definitely something that’s being discussed at the studio. And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who told us Marvel was eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for the lead role in the show, and who said the series will be connected to Blade, both of which have now been confirmed, there’s no reason to doubt it.

Once again, though, we’ll stress that this isn’t 100% going to happen and like we just mentioned, there are many different ideas on the table right now for how to incorporate the Punisher into the MCU. But this is indeed one of them and it wouldn’t be too difficult to imagine it coming to fruition, even if it means watering the character down just a bit for his one or two episode guest spot.

Tell us, though, would you be into seeing Frank Castle team up with Moon Knight in the upcoming Disney Plus series? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.