Moon Knight TV Show Will Lead Into Marvel’s Blade Reboot

Don’t skip Marvel’s Disney Plus TV shows, folks, as it’s been promised that the MCU’s small-screen projects coming to Disney’s newly-launched streaming service will be just as integral to the ongoing narrative of the franchise as the movies. For instance, WandaVision will feed directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And that’s not the only show to act as a prelude to a film, as according to our sources, Moon Knight is likely to lead into the upcoming Blade reboot.

We don’t know specifically how this connection will be achieved yet, but it’s possible that it could be as straightforward as Marc Spector turning up in Blade following his D+ debut. Much like Elizabeth Olsen will play a key role in Doctor Strange 2 after WV. After all, our sources – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show was in development and that a new Scream movie was in the works, both of which were later confirmed – have informed us that Moon Knight is due to show up in the Mahershala Ali-starring vampire flick in some capacity.

Moon Knight Fan Art Teases How He Could Look In The MCU 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s also believed that Loki will be of supreme importance to the MCU as well, with the show feeding into both DS2 and Thor: Love and Thunder. You can see how there are different strands or pockets of the franchise starting to form now, with Moon Knight/Blade being the darker, supernatural side of the MCU. It’s possible that the two heroes could even form a team of R-rated anti-heroes in a Midnight Sons movie, which Marvel is said to be considering.

Moon Knight was announced back at D23 in August, alongside She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel. Kevin Feige has just confirmed that all three characters will return in the films, too. As for when they’ll arrive, it seems like a good bet that the shows will premiere in 2022. Given that Ali’s casting as the undead hunter was announced along with the Phase 4 slate, his movie may even drop the same year. This especially seems to be the case if indeed Moon Knight is going to lead into Blade.