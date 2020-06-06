The Mandalorian EP Confirms Season 2 Fall Premiere Date

As the only Star Wars project under Disney’s ownership that doesn’t have Kathleen Kennedy’s fingerprints all over it, it comes as no surprise that The Mandalorian has been met with tons of acclaim from critics and fans alike. Indeed, it’s been a major hit and one that’s quickly turning into one of the most valuable properties in the franchise.

And with good reason, too, as season 1 felt like a true breath of fresh air for a series that far too often relies on ties to the Original Trilogy and resists trying anything new or different. And with the introduction of several fan favorite characters from the animated shows set to join The Mandalorian when it returns, there’s much to look forward to.

The best part is that we don’t have long to go now before it’s back on our screens. Though some were worried that COVID-19 might force it to be delayed, showrunner Jon Favreau recently confirmed the previously announced fall premiere date, mentioning in an interview that it’ll be ready, as planned, in October.

“We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lockdown, so thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we’ve been able to do all the editing visual effects remotely… It will be available as planned on Disney+ in October. It will be building on hopefully what people loved from the first season. It doesn’t feel like the next season, it feels like work continuing.”

Early Designs For The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda Look Horrifying 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, The Mandalorian is on course to return to Disney Plus this fall, and that can only be good news. After all, there’s still much left to explore in this corner of that galaxy far, far away, with Favreau said to already be plotting a third season as well. Meaning Mando will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

Of course, now the question is when we’ll get our first look at season 2 of The Mandalorian. Though many thought Star Wars Day would bring a trailer with it, that obviously didn’t happen. But with the show set to be with us again this October, we can’t imagine an official look at it is too far off now. Watch this space for more.