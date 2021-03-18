Jon Favreau Reportedly Wants Lucasfilm To Back Off Mandalorian Universe And Let Him Handle It

Disney have already made a hefty profit on their investment since first purchasing Lucasfilm for $4 billion in 2012, making their money back and then some on box office returns alone, never mind the multimedia and merchandising empire that comes attached to controlling Star Wars, one of the most beloved and recognizable properties in the history of popular culture.

As things stand, there appears to be two distinct arms of the mythology in play, with Kathleen Kennedy still overseeing the creation and development of the feature films, while Jon Favreau steers the small screen ship on Disney Plus. That being said, the Iron Man director is only in control of The Mandalorian‘s pocket of the universe, so he’s not directly involved in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Lando or The Acolyte, all of which take place at different time periods than Din Djarin’s Western-inspired adventures.

Still, there’s a lot of work involved in pulling the strings on The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic at the same time, even with Dave Filoni’s increasing influence behind the scenes and encyclopedic knowledge of Star Wars lore. However, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Favreau wants Lucasfilm to step away from his roster of Disney Plus shows and let him handle things, although you get the impression it might not happen.

“Jon Favreau wants Lucasfilm to back off and let him [be] full hands-on on this universe,” says Richtman.

Let’s not forget that Favreau is technically an employee and answers to both the Lucasfilm and Disney brass, so it’s their word that’s final and not his. Furthermore, we’ve already seen on countless occasions how the hierarchy loves to get involved, but they at least appear to have learned their lessons from the repeated hiring, firings and heavy-handed interference over the last few years. The Mandalorian and its spinoffs are very much Jon Favreau’s baby, to be sure, but everyone still answers to a boss at the end of the day.