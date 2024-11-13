Jon Snow stans finally get a sliver of hope that his ‘Game Of Thrones’ spin-off could still happen

Jon Snow is without a doubt the most popular character in the entire Game of Thrones franchise — yes that includes House of the Dragon. Naturally with this popularity fans are dying to see more of the character, and there’s still a chance it could happen.

In June of 2022, it was first announced that HBO was developing a new series set after Game of Thrones that would follow Jon Snow. Naturally that piqued the interest of fans everywhere, ecstatic to be getting more of Kit Harrington’s most iconic role on screen. Though, this hype was short-lived.

Years later in April of 2024, Harrington told ScreenRant that the project had been folded. He said HBO had chosen to end development as the team couldn’t find the right story to tell, but there’s still a sliver of hope for those who love Jon Snow. During a press preview event for the upcoming HBO and Max slate, HBO chief Casey Bloys shared four words that have left the door open ever so slightly for more of Jon Snow.

Image via HBO

“Maybe we’ll try again,” said Bloys, cited by Deadline. He also confirmed what Harrington had revealed in that the show was no longer in development, but his words suggest there is always the possibility it could be back on the table in the future.

We get it. That’s not the concrete announcement you were hoping for, but it’s the best you’re going to get for the time being. Fortunately, despite there being no Jon Snow series in the works, there are still a ton of Game of Thrones spin-offs both in production and development.

The next story from George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series to debut on screens will be A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. This story is adapted from Tales of Dunk and Egg and follows completely new characters not seen on screen to date. Alongside this, there’s also more House of the Dragon on the way after two absolutely massive seasons. But that’s not all.

Image via HBO

HBO has also confirmed it is in the early stages of developing a film set within the Game of Thrones universe. Outside of accentuating it is in the early stages, no information has been revealed regarding what this could be, but it’s an exciting development years after rumors of a movie first started floating around.

Perhaps this film could be a way to bring Jon Snow back, however, it will more likely take place in the past before Game of Thrones, which means the Stark bastard won’t be making any surprise appearances. It’s much too early to know for sure, and we don’t want to jinx it but there’s a strong possibility this could be tabled just how the sequel series has been.

Shows come and go from developmental hell all of the time, so if you’re dying for a Game of Thrones movie then we suggest tempering expectations until there is a proper announcement down the line. Just don’t expect to see it anytime soon.

