Jupiter’s Legacy Was Reportedly Cancelled Due To Low Viewing Figures

At this point, you’d be forgiven for thinking that superheroes are the safest bet in entertainment. The MCU and DCEU regularly turn out billion-dollar blockbusters, Disney+ is hoovering up subscribers with its comic book shows and Amazon is scoring hits with The Boys and Invincible. But it seems there is a limit to how many capes audiences will watch, as proven by the failure of Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy.

Based on the comic by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, the first season outlined the conflict between two generations of superheroes. The elders are The Union, who gained powers in the 1930s and represent a golden age of heroism. They’re opposed by their similarly superpowered children, who struggle with the weight of expectations on them and their place in a changing world.

Netflix bought Millar’s Millerworld company for $31 million, spent a reported $200 million on the first season of Jupiter’s Legacy and promoted the hell out of it. All this effort amounted to not much, though, as it sits at 38% on the Tomatometer and the streaming giant has remained tight-lipped about viewing figures. That’s not unusual, but when a show is a hit, they’re the first to crow about it, and now Looper is reporting that the general assumption is that the series got the axe because it simply didn’t pull in strong enough numbers.

As such, the cast has been released from their contracts and season 2 will almost certainly never happen. Netflix is throwing a bone to Millarworld fans, though, accompanying the news with an announcement of spinoff Supercrooks, an adaptation of “the superpowered heist comic about eight super-villains.”

Millar took to Twitter to release a somber message, saying:

“We’ve made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the Jupiter’s Legacy saga.”

Other Millarworld properties are also apparently in various stages of development, including The Magic Order, American Jesus and Sharkey the Bounty Hunter. Let’s just hope they don’t crash and burn like Jupiter’s Legacy.