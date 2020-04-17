Justice League Dark Line-Up For HBO Max Show Reportedly Revealed

Yesterday brought some exciting news for DC fans, as it was announced that J.J. Abrams is spearheading a Justice League Dark TV series for HBO Max. A movie based on the supernatural superhero team has been in the works for years at Warner Bros., and while it’s still percolating in development and said to be happening, fans can at least rest easy now knowing they’ll get to see the group in the near future.

But which members of the team can we expect to see? Well, according to Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph, JLD‘s line-up will consist of John Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, Etrigan the Demon and Swamp Thing. So, all the most popular members of the group should be present and correct in the series, according to her.

Of course, Constantine and Swamp Thing have already been on our TV screens, with Matt Ryan playing the former in the Arrowverse and Derek Mears portraying Swampy in DC Universe’s sadly-cancelled series. Randolph notes that Abrams apparently wants all-new actors for his project, so don’t expect these two back. He’s also said to want big names for a few of the roles. The parts of Constantine and Zatanna, in particular, could be nabbed by a couple of familiar faces.

What’s more, it’s claimed that JLD will sport a very high budget, likely around $100 million, with the intention being to give it a cinematic feel. This adds up with a brief mention made in THR’s article of the project being a “major” one. Randolph stresses that WB will make the most of HBO Max’s freedom to cater to adult audiences as well, in contrast to big rival Disney Plus, so we can presumably expect the show to go dark and gritty.

Tell us, though, are you excited to see Justice League Dark brought to life on HBO Max? And who do you want to play these characters? Join the conversation in the comments section below.