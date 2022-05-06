‘Justified: City Primeval’ sets cast, but still no sign of Walton Goggins

The last major update we got on upcoming limited series Justified: City Primeval came back in February when it was revealed that none other than Quentin Tarantino was in talks to direct an episode or two, which made sense when he’d adapted author Elmore Leonard’s Rum Punch as Jackie Brown, while star and executive producer Timothy Olyphant starred in the filmmaker’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

There hasn’t been any news on whether or not the two-time Academy Award winner has officially committed to the project as of yet, but if he does, then he’ll know exactly who comprises the cast after a raft of new additions were made to the ensemble.

King Richard‘s Aunjanue Ellis, Logan and The Predator‘s Boyd Holbrook,, Daredevil‘s Vondie Curtis Hall, Adelaide Clemens, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant are all on board, but one major name is still very conspicuous by their absence.

The entirety of Justified‘s six-season arc was in part driven by the dynamic between Olyphant’s Raylan Givens and Goggins’ Crowder, who dug coal together in their youth before taking very different paths later in life. The redneck outlaw was still alive at the end of the series finale, but his involvement remains up in the air.

Justified: City Primeval will pick up eight years after the show, with Raylan on thee hunt for a violent felon known as the Oklahoma Wildman, taking him to back to the rough and tumble criminal underworld of Detroit, and is expected to premiere next year.