Kalani Faagata, one of the most recognizable stars from TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé franchise, has left fans in awe with her recent weight loss transformation.

Recommended Videos

Kalani became known for her body positivity, unapologetic confidence, and her rollercoaster romance with Asuelu. She has also always embraced her natural curves, making her stunning transformation all the more noteworthy. Let’s dive into the details of her journey, her life updates, and the buzz surrounding her new look.

Kalani’s background on 90 Day Fiancé, explained

Kalani first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé season 6, where fans watched her whirlwind romance with Asuelu Pulaa unfold. The relationship began with a bang, as Kalani became intimate with Asuelu during her trip to Samoa. However, the fairy tale quickly unraveled to be more than butterflies.

Their relationship was far from perfect, marred by infidelity and emotional turbulence. Asuelu’s immaturity and repeated cheating eroded Kalani’s confidence, ultimately leading her to move on. Asuelu cheated on Kalani over 10 times, with the final straw being his yeast infection incident.

In a dramatic twist, Asuelu granted Kalani a “hall pass,” which led her to meet Dallas Nuez, her current boyfriend. Since parting ways with Asuelu, Kalani’s life has taken a positive turn. She and Dallas have built a loving relationship, celebrating two years together this November. They also welcomed their first child, Masina, in June, 2024, making her a mother of three.

Kalani’s weight loss transformation

Kalani’s weight loss journey has left fans amazed, and has been the talk of the 90 Day Fiancé fandom. Known for her curvy figure and being a vocal advocate for body positivity, Kalani has always radiated confidence in her natural beauty. Over the years, her pregnancies contributed to some weight gain, which she proudly carried. However, her recent photos reveal a visibly slimmer face and a sharper jawline, sparking curiosity about her fitness journey.

In a recent Instagram post, Kalani shared a sweet video holding baby Masina. Fans were quick to notice her transformed appearance, with many complimenting her radiant glow and youthful look. Kalani, who often avoids the spotlight, rarely shares photos of herself, so this made her latest update even more special, and left fans thrilled to see her thriving.

With the surge in popularity of Ozempic and similar medications among celebrities, some fans speculated that Kalani might have turned to such aids for weight loss. However, Kalani has not confirmed nor denied using any specific method or medication. It’s worth noting that postpartum weight loss varies greatly between individuals, and Kalani’s journey might simply be a combination of healthy lifestyle choices and the natural effects of motherhood.

Regardless of how she achieved her transformation, fans agree on one thing: Kalani looks incredible, and she seems happier than ever. Her glowing smile in recent pictures speaks volumes about her inner peace and newfound confidence.

Altogether, Kalani’s transformation isn’t just physical… it’s symbolic of her resilience and growth. After years of dealing with toxic relationships and self-doubt, Kalani is thriving in her personal life. She’s balancing motherhood, a healthy relationship, and a private yet fulfilling life away from the cameras. Fans are rooting for her continued happiness and can’t wait to see what’s next for the 90 Day Fiancé star.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy