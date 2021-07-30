Kang The Conqueror Will Reportedly Feature In Every Season Of Loki

Not all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus exclusives are being designed with multi-season arcs in mind, and so far Loki is the only one 100% guaranteed to even return for a second, but seeing as the series deals with the limitless storytelling possibilities that come when you mess with time, space and reality, it could conceivably go on for a while yet.

Tom Hiddleston admitted that he’s got no intention hanging up the horns anytime soon, and the fans would be more than glad to see him as the Asgardian trickster for as long as humanly possible, while Kevin Feige is famed for giving the people what they want in one way or another. Given what unfolded in the recent finale, a second season is barely even going to scratch the surface of what’s possible for Loki.

He Who Remains Gets His Own Gorgeous Loki Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus series long before Armor Wars was announced – that Kang the Conqueror, or at least one of his variants, is reportedly set to appear in every season of Loki, regardless of how many that ends up being.

It would make sense to anchor Jonathan Majors’ big bad to something, in a similar fashion to how Thanos was always driven by his desire to gather the Infinity Stones, so perhaps the Time Variance Authority or the trickster himself could be that anchor. After all, it was variant Sylvie who killed He Who Remains to cause the multiversal chaos in the first place, just as long as we don’t hear one of those infuriating “We’re not so different, you and I” speeches at any stage.