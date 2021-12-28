Kanye West is ex Kim Kardashian’s new neighbor

Kanye West is at it again. And by it I mean he bought a new house. And this new house is across the street from his ex Kim Kardashian. It has a horse stable, too.

According to US Weekly, the “Stronger” rapper bought the lavish Hidden Hills property for $4.5 million, which is $421,000 more than the asking price for the property. Kardashian paid West $23 million for the home they bought together in 2014, including $20 million for the property and an additional $3 million for furniture and artwork.

The superstars, who have yet to finalize their divorce, want to continue to co-parent, so they’ve agreed to share custody of their four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

“[Kim] wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids’ lives,” a source close to Kardashian said. “[He] will be invited to all holidays and family celebrations.”

West said he wanted to get back together with Kardashian during a November episode of the “Drink Champs” podcast, claiming he never got official divorce papers.

“My kids want their parents to stay together,” he said during the appearance. “I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

That might be a little difficult considering Kardashian started up a high-profile romance with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson. They started dating around the time she appeared on the show.

The two divorced over the classic “irreconcilable differences,” with Kardashian arguing that the marriage was “irremediably broken down.”

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [West] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time,” court papers said. “There will be no prejudice to [West] if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our premarital agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets.”

Kardashian is reportedly taken aback by Kanye’s desire to reconcile.

“Kim knows Kanye is a good person, and [she] respects him,” the source said. “She was surprised by his comments about wanting to get back together.”

In fact, West has a list of reasons why he wants to get back with his ex, according to Page Six.

For starters, “He isn’t sure if any other woman is going to be able to put up with him. He is a lot — and Kim is already used to everything; he doesn’t have to explain things to her. She knows how to put up with him when he is going through his dark days.”

He’s also really concerned about the kids, and as a religious person, he doesn’t like the idea of a divorce.

Finally, he just thinks he looks good with Kardashian next to him.