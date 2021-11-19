In a split that many fans of Keeping up with the Kardashians had seen coming from a mile away, power couple Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West confirmed their parting this past February when Kim officially filed for divorce. Naturally, messages of support came flooding in for the reality TV star and musician, who agreed to joint custody of their four children and required no spousal support from the other (for obvious reasons).

Ever since husband and wife went their separate ways, Kardashian’s love life, in particular, had come under intense scrutiny. When she and Saturday Night Live regular Pete Davidson were spotted together on Halloween last month, the internet quickly went into complete meltdown over the pair dating, though at the time, neither opted to comment on the situation.

Now, however, it’s all but confirmed that Kardashian and Davison are an item, with new images (below) showing the two holding hands and smiling on the latter’s 28th birthday.

PICTURES: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is officially on!



+ New couple caught holding hands as mom-of-four rebounds from Kanye West with SNL lothario known for his naughty reputation



READ MORE: https://t.co/xefHwr4FsH pic.twitter.com/zoihy1rqtL — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 19, 2021

How Kanye will react to the development, if at all, remains to be seen.

Kardashian, who has legally been divorced from West since September, does retains her former husband’s surname on both her massively-followed Twitter and Instagram accounts — which both also nod to her KKW Fragrance line that utilizes those initials.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, so to speak, expect to hear a lot more about Kardashian/Davison going forward. Let us know what you make of the new pairing down below!