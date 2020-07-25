Karl Urban Says Billy Butcher Could Turn On The Boys In Season 2

We’re now less than six weeks away from the return of The Boys, Amazon’s smash-hit comic book series that turns the genre upside down by painting superheroes as corporate-sponsored bad guys with a god complex. The first season was one of the streaming service’s most popular original shows ever, and the sophomore run is poised to do even bigger numbers when the episodes begin their weekly roll-out on the first Friday of September.

Based on the footage we’ve seen so far, things are going to get crazier than you can possibly imagine, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise when everyone involved in the production has admitted as much. Of course, The Boys isn’t for the faint of heart, but things look set to get a whole lot darker, dirtier and deranged when Billy Butcher and the gang return to our screens.

The first season focused on Billy’s thirst for revenge on Homelander following the apparent murder of his wife, but ended on the cliffhanger that she was alive and well. This changes the character’s entire arc and motivations for the upcoming season 2, and star Karl Urban admitted that it puts the foul-mouthed antihero in a difficult position.

“The moral questions that arise from that is, ‘How far is Butcher willing to go? How much is he willing to sacrifice?’. It’s particularly pertinent coming off Season 1 where we see that Butcher would turn his back on The Boys if he could inflict some degree of pain and suffering on Homelander, on The Seven.”

Butcher may have assembled the dysfunctional group to help him carry out his mission, but with his wife back in the picture it certainly looks as though he’ll be more distracted than ever, and Urban even hinted that he could end up going into business for himself and leaving the rest of The Boys behind to get the job done.

“There’s a certain evolution for Butcher in Season 2 where he has some tough choices to make, whether he will be able to do something to achieve that goal to get him closer to Becca. Will he again jeopardize his team?”

The first season was far from straightforward, so it isn’t surprising to find out that season 2 is poised to present plenty of conflict and in-fighting as The Boys look to finally rid the world of Supes for good, and as the de facto leader and well-known loose cannon, Butcher’s unpredictability will once again have a huge impact on the success or failure of their mission.