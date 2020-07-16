The Boys Star Says No One Is Ready For Season 2

The Boys exceeded all expectations last summer and scored record audiences for Amazon Prime. The second season lands on September 4th and after trailers, promotional pictures and multiple interviews, we’re pretty hyped for what’s coming. Much of that is because, after the already gonzo first season, pretty much the entire cast and crew have insisted that season 2 is going to be much, much crazier.

Antony Starr, who plays the terrifying Homelander, explained that his storyline gets “really f*cking weird” and the show’s executive producer, Eric Kripke, claims that we’re “NOT F*CKING READY” for how twisted Aya Cash’s Stormfront is. This theme of preparing ourselves for what’s coming has now continued in interviews with Jack Quaid and Karl Urban.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Quaid promises that:

“No one is ready. Really. No one. I have done things this season I will never forget, [things] I’ve never done in my career and probably will not in the future. We just go above and beyond in terms of insane, jockeying moments.”

He also hinted about how his relationship will change with Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher, saying:

“That’s a very fraught relationship full of a lot of tension, but that’s one of the things that has been the best parts of the season for me: exploring the Butcher-Hughie relationship with Karl. I feel like we’ve been able to deepen it in ways I don’t think fans will expect. I was really satisfied specifically with that aspect of my character this season. … If Hughie in season 1 was about anxiety, this one, to me, is about depression—even though he’s still the same old nervous Hughie that we love.”

Meanwhile, Urban discussed where we’ll find the team after the first season finale, explaining:

“It’s a bit of a mystery. The Boys are on the back foot and spend a lot of their time trying to make an impact and get traction for taking down the Supes. Just because they’re wanted and in hiding doesn’t mean they’re gonna stop doing what they do. So, the objective is still fundamentally the same…”

And also revealed some more about how his character is set to be developed, saying:

“There’s the monster, the violent psychopath, the killer, but there’s also the more compassionate side, the more humanistic side of Billy… There are really some wonderful, unlikely relationships that are formed. Billy thinks the only good Supe is a dead Supe, and this season is really a season about growth. He’s coming to understand that things aren’t that black and white, there’s a certain shade of grey. He’s coming to understand that there is a benefit that comes with tolerance and being able to see that if he can use an asset, even if it’s a Supe, to achieve his goal, then he’s got to do it.”

Personally, I can’t wait. The Boys was a really nice surprise last year, especially as before it aired I felt like I was a bit fatigued by superheroes after Avengers: Endgame. The show has been granted a bigger effects budget this time around, too, and as the first run was already impressive, I’m jazzed to see what they’ve been cooking up.

On top of that, due to COVID-19 shutting down theaters, audiences are going to be hungry to see some capes. All that should add up to something truly special when The Boys returns on September 4th.