Karl Urban Teases His Return To The Set Of The Boys Season 3

After the ratings for season 2 reinforced its status as one of the most popular TV shows on the planet, as it was regularly the only entry in the list of most-watched titles that wasn’t on Netflix, The Boys has to be viewed as Amazon’s marquee series. The pitch black comic book adaptation raised the bar with the last run of episodes in terms of insanity, but showrunner Eric Kripke has teased that things are somehow going to get even crazier when Billy Butcher and the gang return.

Of course, it hasn’t always been plain sailing despite The Boys receiving widespread acclaim from fans and critics, with some disgruntled subscribers review bombing season 2 when they discovered that they weren’t getting all of the episodes at once, while Kripke revealed he’d received threats following the first set of subversive superhero adventures.

We already know one wild storyline that’s being brought to live-action for the next run, and shooting is clearly set to kick off imminently after Karl Urban confirmed he’s on his way back to the set with a new Instagram post. The actor’s native New Zealand has done a phenomenal job of stemming the tide of COVID-19, with new daily cases regularly restricted to single figures, and the 48 year-old admitted that Billy Butcher was one of the few things that could convince him to leave home turf, as you can see below.

“There’s only one thing that’ll get me to leave Covid free NZ @theboystv season 3 Let’s do it !….. In a highly tested , PPE , zone controlled , socially distanced way. Stay safe y’all xo @theboystv @amazonprimevideo.”

Based on the release models of the previous two seasons and the fact that production is about to get underway, The Boys should be back on our screens before the end of the year, which is good news for both Amazon and audiences after viewership numbers more than doubled between the first and second outings for the titular team.