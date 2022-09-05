Stranger Things has dominated the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys and might have just made a deal with God, as one of the awards that it managed to take home is thanks in part to Kate Bush.

Stranger Things took home the award for Outstanding Music Supervision, thanks to episode “Chapter Four: Dear Billy” which, now famously, included Kate Bush’s hit “Running Up That Hill”. This episode was able to outdo other hit shows from all of the streaming ecosystem.

These included Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The White Lotus

Alongside Bush’s track, there were other songs that appeared in the series to drive the narrative – looking at you, Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” – but it would be no stretch to say that “Running Up That Hill” was the biggest and most impactful.

While Bush may have helped Stranger Things get the win here, the Netflix series helped push “Running Up That Hill” to completely new heights sending the decades-old song back into the charts.

After the new Stranger Things season aired, “Running Up That Hill” peaked in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever and became the number one single in the UK for weeks. The song’s appearance in the show exposed the track to a completely new generation of listeners.

While this might have been the biggest boost any song on the show got, similarly “Master of Puppets” saw a resurgence thanks to its appearance in Stranger Things.

If you haven’t yet seen the latest season of Stranger Things, the entirety of season four including this Emmy-winning episode is available on Netflix right now. Similarly, you can stream all of the first three seasons of Stranger Things as well to catch up on anything you may have missed.