Kevin Conroy Hopes To Return To The Arrowverse After Crisis On Infinite Earths

One of the biggest thrills for fans in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is the fact that Batman’s finally making his Arrowverse debut in the crossover. What’s more, he’ll be played by Kevin Conroy, the legendary voice actor who’s been portraying the Dark Knight across the mediums for over 25 years. He’ll only appear in one fifth of this event, but could we ever see more of Conroy as Bruce Wayne in the future of the franchise? The actor sure hopes so.

ComicBook.com caught up with the star ahead of the beginning of “Crisis” this weekend and asked him if he’d like to come back to the Arrowverse one day. Conroy confirmed that he’d love to and in fact, it seems like he’s thought about this a lot as he even talked about the idea to do a live-action Batman Beyond TV series.

“Wouldn’t that be awesome? That would be so awesome. I was thinking that as I was doing this, that I’m kind of inhabiting Old Bruce Wayne from Batman Beyond. He’s not that old — Bruce Wayne in Batman Beyond is like 80. He’s not that old in this but he is as limited in his ability to be physical in this. He’s not fully able-bodied. In that sense he’s like Old Bruce Wayne in Batman Beyond. And I was using the voice, actually, from Old Bruce Wayne from Batman Beyond. I was thinking, it would be great to do that. I would love it.”

Conroy’s Batman in “Crisis” is inspired by the Kingdom Come take on the character. Past his prime, this Bruce makes use of cybernetic attachments to his body in order to get around. The comparison to the aged Batman in the beloved Beyond animated show is an apt one, then. And fans have been saying they’d love a live-action BB for years.

A while ago, the notion of The CW doing a Batman series of any kind seemed out of the question, but now we’ve got Batwoman and Conroy appearing in this crossover, so it feels like all bets are off. Fingers crossed he does indeed get to come back as Bruce then once the event has wrapped up, whether in his own vehicle or someone else’s.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with a Supergirl/Batwoman double-bill this Sunday, December 8th.