Kevin Conroy Teases Team-Up With Batwoman And Supergirl In Crisis On Infinite Earths

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will be full of treats for DC fans, but one of the biggest has to be the fact that Kevin Conroy is on board. The Batman: The Animated Series star has been voicing Bruce Wayne for over 25 years and this crossover will finally give him the chance to play the iconic hero in live-action. As confirmed via a recent promo image, he’ll be portraying the Kingdom Come version of Batman.

We’re not entirely sure how big his role will be in “Crisis,” but it’s now been revealed which two other heroes he’ll be mostly paired with. In an interview with EW, Conroy confirmed that he chiefly shared scenes with Batwoman‘s Ruby Rose and Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist in the event. And it seems they couldn’t have been nicer to work with.

“Everybody was so generous to work with. I can’t emphasize how enough how welcoming everyone was, especially Ruby. She is so open and giving. I just fell into her eyes at one point and we just connected on camera. It was wonderful… I felt like I was working with old friends I’d known for years. There was just such trust there that I could open up to them on camera.”

Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three Images 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

From what we can gather, by putting together promo images with synopses, it seems that Kate Kane and Kara Danvers will go off on their own side mission during the crossover to locate Conroy’s iteration of Batman from another Earth. Seeing as he’s playing Kingdom Come Bruce, we can speculate that he’ll be from the same world as Brandon Routh’s Superman, who’s also based on the KC take on the character.

Hopefully Conroy will get a decent amount of screentime in “Crisis.” Unlike fellow guest star Tom Welling, for example, as the Smallville star has hinted that he’ll only show up for a single scene. Either way, it should be a blast to see him finally join the ranks of the actors to play the Dark Knight in live-action, after inhabiting the part so well in virtually every other medium.

The five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” begins on The CW from Sunday, December 8th.