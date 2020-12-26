Kevin Feige’s Reportedly Been Consulting On The Mandalorian Since The Start

The similarities between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars run much deeper than the pop culture behemoths falling under the Disney banner. For starters, both are overseen by one person with the authority to overrule any decisions made or questions asked by their underlings, although it would be fair to say that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is a much more popular and benevolent figure than his Lucasfilm counterpart Kathleen Kennedy.

Star Wars has also been heavily rumored now for a while to be adopting the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s slow burning method of telling one sprawling interconnected story that unfolds across multiple projects over a number of years, which is ironic when you consider that Feige is a lifelong fan of that galaxy far, far away who freely admitted in the past that George Lucas’ mythology was a huge inspiration for his own.

And as well as fulfilling a long-held dream and developing a Star Wars movie, tipster Mikey Sutton claims that Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer has also secretly been consulting on The Mandalorian since the very beginning, which should be taken with a pinch of salt, but would be massive news if it turned out to be the case.

Obviously, Feige tasked Jon Favreau with launching his shared universe and the Iron Man director has taken on a similar role as the creative driving force behind the expanding Disney Plus roster. Superficially, then, you can see the similarities, with the recently announced spinoffs that take place in the same timeline as The Mandalorian gearing towards an Avengers-style crossover with Grand Admiral Thrawn in the Thanos role. But with 25 MCU projects currently in development, it would be difficult to imagine Feige having the time to consult on Star Wars, even if he has been a diehard fan since childhood.