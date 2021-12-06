Kevin Feige teases more Netflix characters returning to the MCU

Kevin Feige is an expert at empty eloquence, meaning that the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can speak at great length on any number of subjects pertaining to his superhero franchise without actually giving anything away at all.

That’s why it came as such a massive surprise when he came right out and admitted that Charlie Cox would be the MCU’s Daredevil, when blatant transparency is hardly something we’ve come to expect from a a franchise that literally has a secret police and trains new stars on how to avoid revealing spoilers to the media.

Naturally, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones have been trending already, and in an interview with ScreenRant, Feige reverted back to type when he said the door is never truly closed on the rest of the Netflix gang being reunited under the Disney banner.

“I always say that whenever a character comes back into the Marvel sandbox, it becomes another tool in the storytelling ability of the MCU. As I said before, the good news is, all will be revealed when people actually finally watch.”

Maybe we’ll finally be honored with the gift of more Finn Jones as Danny Rand, completing the greatest comeback in the history of cinema. Probably not, though. Cox’s Matt Murdock is a given, but everyone else remains shrouded in mystery as Feige almost instantly remembers that he’s a master of being vague, having dropped a bombshell fans had been waiting years to hear for no real discernible reason.