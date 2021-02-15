Kevin James’ New TV Show Just Hit Netflix

The sitcom has always been a staple of every major network, with the format a proven ratings draw for well over half a century, but for some reason, streaming services don’t seem to have prioritized it all that much when it comes to creating original content.

Of course, sitcoms regularly dominate the most-watched lists across several of the biggest platforms, but the likes of Friends, The Office and Schitt’s Creek have enjoyed longevity through syndication before continuing to prove massively popular once they’ve drawn to a close.

That could all be about to change, though, with today bringing the debut of The Crew on Netflix, starring sitcom veteran Kevin James in the lead role, who knows a thing or two about drawing in eyeballs from the company’s 200 million subscribers worldwide having been a regular collaborator of Adam Sandler, someone who can always be relied on to crack the streamer’s Top 10 list.

James stars in and executive produces the show, which follows a NASCAR team that’s worked together for years, but when the owner retires and places his daughter in charge, conflict inevitably arises. The first trailer hardly promised anything original or groundbreaking, and the concept doesn’t seem as though it has the appeal to entice many viewers outside of the United States, but it’ll no doubt draw in strong numbers on launch day.

Having already headlined King of Queens for nine seasons and then spent a further two as the star of Kevin Can Wait, Kevin James knows his way around the tropes of the sitcom, so at least he can be relied on to deliver exactly what’s expected. As far as multi-camera comedy goes, The Crew looks very familiar, but that should be enough to guarantee at least some initial success on the viewership charts.