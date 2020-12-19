Kevin Smith Was Brought To Tears By The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

Hearing that something made Kevin Smith cry is hardly breaking news, or even a ringing endorsement of any given project’s quality for that matter. After all, this is the guy who was brought to tears of purely emotional joy by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which may have had something to do with the fact that he’s a lifelong diehard fan of the franchise, and also happened to have a secret cameo.

At various points, Smith’s waterworks have also been turned on by a two-minute promo for Transformers prequel Bumblebee and heartwarming comedy Bill & Ted Face the Music, which is admittedly a very good movie, but not one that’s exactly designed to provoke such an intense reaction.

Inevitably, The Mandalorian season 2 finale is the latest slice of pop culture entertainment to have the filmmaker wiping away the tears, because for some reason, he seems twice as emotionally susceptible to precision-engineered fan service as the rest of us, as you can see from his Tweet down below.

Way too early to bawl my eyes out but holy Sith, that @themandalorian season finale was like watching my life flash before my eyes! @Jon_Favreau has the biggest balls in the business with that incredible third act flex! Easily the most positively surprising moment of 2020 for me! pic.twitter.com/3kdTKgFp2S — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 18, 2020

Smith is almost famously prone to hyperbole, but The Mandalorian certainly delivered in a big way with “The Rescue.” The season 2 finale was the perfect example of the show’s core appeal in a microcosm after it offered a straightforward action-packed adventure punctuated by references to deep cuts from Star Wars lore, acknowledgements of the animated back catalogue and a couple of major reveals guaranteed to generate the biggest possible reactions from the fanbase. Not only that, but it even threw in a Marvel-esque post-credits scene confirming The Book of Boba Fett for good measure.

Tell us, though, what did you think of this week’s episode? Did it bring you to tears like Kevin Smith? As always, let us know down below.