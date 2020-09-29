Kevin Smith Wants To Direct One Of Supergirl’s Final Episodes

There are few bigger comic book fans in Hollywood than Kevin Smith, but the actor/writer/director/podcaster/author has never been given the chance to direct a superhero movie of his own. Of course, the filmmaker’s work is hardly renowned for being accessible to mainstream audiences or doing big numbers at the box office so that isn’t exactly surprising, and the closest he came on the big screen is the meta Bluntman and Chronic sequences in the View Askewniverse.

Smith has stepped behind the camera several times to helm episodes of The CW’s Arrowverse lineup though, directing three installments of The Flash and four of Supergirl. With the latter set to be taken off the airwaves next year when the final season wraps up, the 50 year-old has admitted that he’d love to return to the show and put his stamp on one of the final episodes.

“I loved that show so much. I’ll be sad to see it go. I hope to god I get to direct one of those twenty episodes. There’s a world where you get just twenty women directors, and f**k all the dudes for the last season, but if they’re letting a dude in there. Oh, to go back to National City, I can make some phone calls.”

There’s 20 episodes of Supergirl still left to go, and given his familiarity with the show there’s every chance that he could be invited back for one last hurrah. Fans are devastated that Melissa Benoist’s Kara Zor-El will be flying off into the sunset after six seasons, but the actress seems determined to bow out in style having played the character for half a decade at this point.

The final season of Supergirl only kicked off shooting yesterday, with production scheduled to run until the end of April, so there’s still plenty of time for the creative team to extend an invitation Kevin Smith’s way and grant him his wish to direct one of the last episodes featuring an Arrowverse stalwart that will be sorely missed once the finale airs in May 2021.