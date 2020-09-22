Melissa Benoist Breaks The Silence On Supergirl Cancellation

Today brought some sad news for Arrowverse lovers, as we learned that Supergirl will be the second show in The CW’s DC shared universe – after the one that started it all, Arrow – to end, following its sixth season next year. Shortly after the announcement that the Girl of Steel’s adventures will conclude in 2021, star Melissa Benoist released a statement reflecting on her time as Kara Zor-El and promising a great final outing ahead.

Benoist shared a BTS image of herself on set during the series’ first run. Fans will remember that Supergirl began on CBS, and filmed in Los Angeles, before The CW picked it up for season 2, moving the production to Vancouver. In her statement, the actress discussed how “humbled and speechless” she is by the “incredible impact” that the character has had on people all over the world.

“She’s had that impact on me, too,” Benoist says. “She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.”

The star concluded by saying that she “cannot wait” for fans to see “the one helluva final season” that she and the Supergirl creative team have got in store. Benoist then signed off with “el mayarah,” which is Kryptonian for “stronger together.”

New Posters For The Flash, Supergirl And Black Lightning Tease Their Returns 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Benoist is currently pregnant with her first child. Nevertheless, production is due to start next week. Filming will work around her for the first little while, before the actress returns at a later date. It’s being reported that the decision to shut up shop on Supergirl following season 6 was a mutual one between the network, who were inclined to cancel it given falling ratings, and Benoist herself, who’s keen to move on to other things.

Supergirl will return to The CW for a 20-episode sixth and final season in 2021.