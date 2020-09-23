Home / tv

Arrowverse Fans Are Devastated That Supergirl’s Ending After Season 6

The Arrowverse has already lost the show that launched the shared superhero universe, but Arrow clearly remains a beloved property given how fans unanimously rejected The CW’s attempts to rebrand the mythology. Unfortunately, though, viewers were dealt a second blow when it was announced yesterday that another one of the network’s marquee names will soon be riding off into the sunset.

For five seasons, Supergirl has been an integral part of the Arrowverse ever since the series moved over to The CW from CBS. Producer Greg Berlanti was always keen on Kara Danvers joining his roster of shows, and the network admitted that they missed the boat by passing on the project when it was first being shopped around. However, things worked out pretty well in the end after Melissa Benoist’s title heroine became a fully fledged member of the Arrowverse beginning with the second season.

Viewing figures may have been sliding downwards, having dropped from an average of over three million during season 2 to a little over one and a half throughout the fifth run, but Supergirl has always retained a dedicated and loyal following. Unsurprisingly, then, the news that the upcoming sixth batch of episodes would be the last has left many people feeling heartbroken, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

None of these shows are going to carry on forever, and it appears that The CW are keen to freshen up their roster of heroes by retiring some of their longest tenured characters while also introducing new series to lead the Arrowverse into the future like Black Lightning, Batwoman and the upcoming debut of Superman & Lois. That being said, fans are certainly going to miss Benoist’s Supergirl when she flies off into the distance for the final time next year.

Source: ComicBook.com

