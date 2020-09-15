Superman & Lois Star Shares First Look At Show’s New Logo

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s our first look at the new logo for Superman & Lois. We’ve previously got a different, much simpler, logo for the upcoming CW show revealed to us, but with filming just weeks away, star Elizabeth Tulloch has now unveiled a revamped, and much cooler, logo for the latest entry in the ever-expanding Arrowverse.

Tulloch – who first appeared as Lois Lane in 2018’s “Elseworlds” crossover – shared a snap of a binder addressed to her that featured the new symbol, which includes the iconic S-shield. That’s a neat addition, mirroring how Arrow‘s logo made use of an arrow-head and how The Flash‘s features a bolt of lightning.

Alongside the logo, Tulloch provided an update on how the cast and crew are almost ready to start going before the cameras. “The last of the cast landed in Vancouver today to start their quarantines. Getting close!” the actress wrote in her caption.

Superman & Lois was supposed to have shot its pilot months back, but this proved impossible when the lockdown happened. Thanks to The CW having enough faith in it to give it a series order, though, the show has been allowed to start shooting without a pre-made pilot – which is highly unusual – on its full debut season.

As revealed at the S&L virtual panel screened at last weekend’s DC FanDome, Tyler Hoechlin’s Man of Steel will be getting himself a new costume for the show, which confirms that a previously leaked piece of concept art is genuine. The series will focus on the Kents raising their two teen sons – Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) – but we’ll have to see if either or both of them suit up as Superboy.

With shooting starting soon, a major chunk of episodes should be completed prior to Superman & Lois premiering on The CW in January 2021. As always, watch this space for more.