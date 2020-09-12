Superman & Lois Will Give The Man Of Steel A New Suit

When the Arrowverse returns after a bit of a break in January 2021, your favorite shows will be joined by a new member of the ever-expanding shared universe – Superman & Lois, a spinoff starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular Mr. and Mrs. Kent. Hoechlin has been on board the franchise as the Man of Steel since 2016, of course, but for his own vehicle, he’ll be getting a brand new super suit.

Showrunner Todd Helbing teased the Last Son of Krypton’s new threads during the show’s virtual panel at DC FanDome today, explaining how taking place in a post-Crisis universe gave them the freedom to redress the hero in a “badass” new suit.

“Originally, when [Hoechlin] came on for the crossovers, that suit just wasn’t built to sustain a series,” Helbing explained. “And I think just in everything that we were talking about earlier, you know, ‘Crisis’ gave us this fresh slate. Yeah, let’s, let’s make a new suit. So, there’s gonna be a really badass Superman suit in this show.”

Tyler Hoechlin's New Suit In Superman & Lois Has Apparently Leaked 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While exciting to hear, this isn’t actually a total surprise, as a piece of concept art depicting Hoechlin’s new super suit leaked online a few months ago. Assuming the artwork is accurate to what ends up on screen, the biggest changes include a generally much brighter color palette and a new yellow belt with red bordering. It appears to be inspired by the DC Rebirth Supes design, too.

Lois Lane’s looks in the series will also be drawn from the comics. Last month, Tulloch asked her fans on Twitter to send her their favorite Lois outfits from the across the years to help her and the show’s costume designer work out which ones they can “pay homage” to throughout the run.

Superman & Lois will also draw from DC Rebirth by portraying Clark and Lois as parents. The USP of this show, though, is that they’ll have twin sons – Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) – and so far, at least, it’s shaping up to be another worthy addition to the Arrowverse.