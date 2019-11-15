Kevin Smith Reveals Logo For Crisis On Infinite Earths Aftermath Show

With less than a month to the premiere of “Crisis On Infinite Earths,” the stage is almost set for one of the biggest crossover events in the history of television.

It’s been one heck of an emotional week for The CW’s superhero multiverse, with Stephen Amell wrapping up filming on the final episode of Arrow and many other snippets from across the Arrowverse heralding the end of an era with the upcoming crisis. Indeed, the catastrophic event – which has been teased ever since the first episode of The Flash premiered in 2014 – is finally upon us in the form of a five-part crossover that promises to bring every hero from the multiverse together to fight the threat of annihilation.

But with so many easter eggs, references and plot points to keep up with, fans will need someone to dissect the episodes and give them a recap of everything that’s happened. Well, that special someone is here in the form of Kevin Smith, who has a new show called Crisis Aftermath.

Earlier today, the beloved filmmaker took to his personal Twitter account to announce a special aftershow during the “Crisis” event and also revealed the official logo.

It’d be an understatement to say that the Arrowverse is going all-in with this stupendous crossover and the number of cameos and guest appearances who are set to play alongside the recurring cast members of The CW’s different shows is difficult to keep track of. Already, we know that Brandon Routh will once again reprise his role as Superman and that Tom Welling’s Clark Kent from Smallville and Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman will make appearances during the event, too. And let’s just say it as it is; Kevin Conroy playing a live-action Batman for the first time is the icing on the cake of awesomeness that this crossover is.

These are only some of the confirmed appearances, of course. And Kevin Smith, whose contributions to the Arrowverse include directing episodes of The Flash and Supergirl, understands the kind of complexity that we’re dealing with here all too well, which is why he’s decided to host Crisis Aftermath at the end of each episode during the crossover.

So, if you any questions or theories about the upcoming “Crisis On Infinite Earths,” be sure to send along your comments and spread the word!