Kiefer Sutherland says he’s open to a ’24’ revival

A few months ago, Fox executive Michael Thorn confirmed that discussions had been held behind the scenes about potentially reviving 24, one of the most important, influential, and popular shows of the current Golden Age of television.

It’s been eight years since we last heard Jack Bauer’s gravely war cry of “DAMMIT!” emanating from our screens, but as spinoff Legacy proved when it was canceled after a single season, the concept simply doesn’t work without leading man Kiefer Sutherland.

We haven’t heard anything about the prospective return of the iconic espionage series since September, but when answering questions in an interview with The Independent, Sutherland said that somebody had better come to him with a good enough story before he gets too old for snapping necks and shooting bad guys.

“I’ve learned to say: never say never. But if the writers are going come up with a good idea, they better do it quick, because I’m slowing down. Time is catching up and the bones are getting brittle. Maybe they should reboot it with new characters and Jack Bauer somehow gets out of China and that storyline’s resolved. I’m open to all of it. 24 was one of my great experiences in life and if there’s a smart, intelligent way to finish it – or at least finish my involvement – I’m open to that.”

It’s been over 20 years since the show first arrived on our screens, and at 55 years old, Sutherland is right in saying he’s only got a short window where he’ll be willing and/or able to commit to the intense physicality required to play everyone’s favorite no-nonsense counter-terrorist operative.

Nostalgia is still big business on both the film and TV fronts, and there are few properties capable of being revived that would generate as much buzz, interest, or hype as 24, so fingers crossed on this one.