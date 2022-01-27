Kim Kardashian deletes photo after fans claim it’s photoshopped

Reality show superstar Kim Kardashian quickly removed a bikini picture from her Instagram page after fans called it out for being Photoshopped.

Kardashian was modeling a swimsuit from her clothing company Skims when followers zeroed in on a picture that seemed off.

The photo showed the lower portion of her right leg practically scooped out. It looks like a cartoon. Here’s a screenshot from before it was taken down:

Kim kardashian tem que ver esse negócio de Photoshop antes de postar uma foto😂 pic.twitter.com/pyVQIx4QwQ — Carla lakers (@carlatomee) January 26, 2022

After the outcry, the photo simply disappeared from the group. One person on Twitter was pretty impressed that Kardashian’s cache allows her to remove only one photo without taking down the whole post.

“I can not believe #KimK has the power to delete one of her pictures of many on a post. Because it was wrongly Photoshopped!!! That picture isn’t there anymore! I want that power.”

Kardashian hasn’t spoken up about the Photoshop controversy, and probably won’t. The news magnet is currently dealing with the issue of whether there’s another sex tape with her and former boyfriend Ray J.

Her ex-husband Kanye West gave an interview with Hollywood Unlocked this week, saying he stopped the publication of a second tape and that he got it back for her.

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” West said during the interview. “I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

Apparently, Kardashian was moved to tears by the gesture, according to West.

“She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her, and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Kardashian fired back that there was no explicit content on the laptop.

“The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” the statement said. “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

Rapper Ray J also said he wanted to distance himself from the whole ordeal.

“This ain’t cool — I been staying off the Raydar — Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving,” he said in a social-media post. “How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?”