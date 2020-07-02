King Of The Hill Fans Demand A Revival After Beavis And Butt-Head Announcement

Mike Judge recently confirmed that he’s bringing back Beavis and Butt-Head for two new seasons on Comedy Central, but judging by the reception on social media, it sounds like his fans would have preferred a King of the Hill revival instead.

Although many fans are welcoming the return of the couch potato duo, scores of Twitter users are now calling for the Fox show to follow them back onto the small screen. Some of them even went as far as to question whether Beavis and Butt-Head would still be relevant in the current climate and insinuate that Judge has picked the wrong series to revisit.

Tired: Beavis and Butt-Head reboot WIRED: King of the Hill reboot — Nick #BlackLivesMatter (@NickInStLouis) July 1, 2020

This is like the 2nd time it's being brought back. I'd much rather have King of the Hill come back with new episodes. https://t.co/e6SfBDtaU1 — Welp (@Rad_Wizards_Fan) July 2, 2020

He could be doing King of the Hill but wasting our time with Beavis and Butthead smh https://t.co/QBGodLPduk — TrapAHolic (@TrapAHolic__) July 2, 2020

Bring back King of the Hill instead! This time is made for the takes of Hank, Bill, Dale and Boomhauer in the alley. https://t.co/vuCbJImu23 — Despair, Repair (@hangerbm) July 2, 2020

|———–|

| BRING |

| BACK |

| KING |

| OF |

| THE |

| HILL |

| INSTEAD |

|———–|

(__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — joseph reed (@josephsreed) July 1, 2020

@MikeJudge plz bring back king of the hill — Tim V. (@TimdaMetsFan) July 2, 2020

Now he needs to bring back King Of The Hill too — Michael frisbee (@ninerthrower) July 2, 2020

Previous reports suggest that a King of the Hill revival almost happened several years back. In an interview with ComicBook.com. the show’s co-creator Greg Daniels revealed that he discussed rebooting the series with Judge and bringing it back to Fox. Any hope of this project coming to fruition appears to have been scuppered by Disney’s acquisition of the studio, though. The Mouse House isn’t known for commissioning animated shows aimed at adults, but it seems there’s an idea in place if the planets were ever to realign.

While the idea of becoming reacquainted with Hank, Peggy, Bobby and Luanne is sweet and nostalgic, keep in mind that King of the Hill ended on the perfect note after 13 strong seasons. It never outstayed its welcome because Judge and co. drew a line under it before the seasonal rot that’s afflicted other animated sitcoms like The Simpsons and Family Guy could set in.

That said, if Beavis and Butt-Head‘s comeback ends up being a big hit, perhaps the demand for more King of the Hill will become too strong for Disney and Judge to ignore. In which case, we can only hope the show’s legacy doesn’t end up tarnished.