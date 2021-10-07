Krysten Ritter And Jessica Jones Are Coming Back on Disney+

Krysten Ritter will soon reprise her role as superhero private eye Jessica Jones, but this time for Disney+, according to reports.

Ritter was one of the more popular superheroes in The Defenders crossover miniseries that aired on Netflix a few years ago. It’s not known if any other series regulars from the Netflix show will appear, or if creator Melissa Rosenberg will be involved in the production.

The Defenders had a decidedly darker tone than the usual Disney+ fare, so it will be interesting to see if the new show will follow that same trajectory. It was recently confirmed that Jon Bernthal, who played the Punisher in his own Netflix show, will also reprise his role for a new series.

The Jessica Jones story picked up right when she was done being a superhero and embarking on a new career as a private detective. It’s possible that the new show will pick up the character from a different point in her timeline.

Jessica Jones Season 2 Set Pics 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The show ran through 2019 for three seasons before it was canceled. While Netflix didn’t release any viewership numbers, the streaming service did say that it was one of the more popular shows of all The Defenders.

Last month, Ritter talked about how eager she was to return to the character.

“I would absolutely just die to play Jessica again. I had the best time doing it and I just love her so much. I’m so proud of that character. Not only because it was like a great role and she’s such a bad-ass, but that character has really resonated with people in a way that I don’t know who else has. Really, really resonated with women and girls, trauma survivors. It’s just so, so big and such a thing I’m so grateful to have been a part of. So if there’s ever an opportunity for me to put on those boots, I will be there in a flash.”

Jessica Jones tackled issues like assault, rape, and PTSD in its first season and received rave reviews. Those reviews slacked off a bit in subsequent seasons.

This determination to explore difficult topics, as well as Ritter’s ability to channel the character effectively, made for a great time. Time will tell if the Disney+ version rises above the show’s previous iteration.