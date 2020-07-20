Krysten Ritter Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Return As Jessica Jones Anymore

With Netflix’s lease expiring on the characters, Marvel is gearing up to reintroduce the Defenders into the MCU. As has been much speculated, Charlie Cox is believed to be returning as Daredevil, following overwhelming fan demand. It’s very possible that Jon Bernthal could come back, too, as the Punisher, something the actor has said he’d be open to. But what about Jessica Jones, played by Krysten Ritter to much acclaim?

Previously, we had heard that Marvel wanted Ritter to return alongside Cox and Bernthal for future projects. That still seems to be the case, but according to our sources – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus and Disney is developing live-action remakes of Bambi and Robin Hood – the situation is looking a lot less encouraging now. And that’s because it seems that the actress doesn’t want to play the heroine anymore.

From what we understand, Kevin Feige would love to have Ritter back and was hoping that she’d agree to sign on. However, she’s apparently said that she feels fulfilled in the role following three seasons of Jessica Jones and The Defenders miniseries. No final decision has been made just yet, but if Ritter’s mind is made up, then it’s looking unlikely that we’ll see her again in the MCU.

The Defenders Season 1 Gallery 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This will come as a big blow to fans of the character, especially as Marvel were, or are, so keen to get her back. Ritter’s mindset is somewhat understandable, though, as she had one of the more complete arcs of the Netflix-Marvel characters. After all, the producers saw the cancellation coming so were able to wrap up JJ season 3 with some finality. As things stand then, it seems like Jessica may be recast, much like the plan is for Luke Cage and Iron Fist, with Mike Colter and Finn Jones out as well.

How do you feel about Krysten Ritter potentially being done as Jessica Jones, though? Sound off in the comments section down below.