Latest Disney News: A cringe-worthy misspelling marks yet another strike on Disney’s marketing record while our favorite blue pup breaks a brand-new record

I don’t know about you but this week’s theme at Disney was marketing, marketing, marketing. When it wasn’t announcing a price hike for Disney Plus subscribers, it was launching (or not) unique campaigns for several exciting releases such as Loki, Wish, Ahsoka, I Am Groot, Echo, and more. The true measure of those shows’ success will come down to how well the Mouse House markets them. Some are being promoted exceptionally, while others, like Ahsoka, are unfortunately on the receiving end of someone with sausage fingers and not enough time to proofread their work.

Indeed, it’s become increasingly evident that Disney’s streaming efforts are fighting to stay above water. Thankfully a little Blue Heeler pup with an Australian accent is keeping the platform near the top 10 of Nielsen streaming Top 10 ratings, but only just barely. Better yet, it broke a major record this week.

Speaking of Disney Plus — a certain live-action web-slinging superhero is making his grand debut on the platform today. Any guesses which one? There are three, after all.

Andrew Garfield’s sophomore outing as Peter Parker swings onto Disney Plus once and for all

Swinging by to let you know that The Amazing #SpiderMan 2 is now streaming on #DisneyPlus! 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/wNVndo9vgu — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) August 11, 2023

Back in April, Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men all got the Dinsey Plus treatment after a contractual agreement between Sony and Marvel finally came to fruition. All three films starring Maguire as the web-slinging superhero were dropped at once, but only the first installments from Holland and Garfield’s version of the character were released. We likely still have a ways to go before we get Spider-Man: Far From Home or No Way Home hit the platform, but today Disney Plus announced The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is officially available to stream. We’ll take the win!

Bluey beats out The Lincoln Lawyer, The Witcher, and Grey’s Anatomy on the streaming charts, breaking its biggest record yet

Image via Ludo Studios

Look out, it’s Bluey with a capital B! The Australian kid’s show surpassed some of the biggest shows currently on television to cross the billion mark on Nielson’s Top 10 streaming chart. Bluey has always been a hit for Disney, and it’s frequently been on Nielson’s Top 10 list, but this is the first time the show passed a billion hours viewed, coming in at 1.4 billion exactly. As it stands, Bluey is the only Disney Plus show to sit on the Top 10 list. Netflix has eight while Paramount Plus, Peacock, and Prime Video all have one. With original shows like Secret Invasion and Ms. Marvel barely managing to scrap a million views in their debut weekends, it goes without saying that Disney needs Bluey more than Bluey needs Disney at the moment.

Disney finally finds time to market its show, but then misspells the lead character’s name in the process

Photo by Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

The biggest elephant in the room this week has been Disney’s sporadic method for picking and choosing which shows to market and which ones to leave shouting into the wind. Certain shows like Loki season two have been given exceptionally crafty promotional plans while others like Wish, Echo, and Secret Invasion have been left to fend for their own devices. Thankfully, Ahsoka appears to fall into the former category with Disney putting the pedal to the medal ahead of the Aug. 23 release date. Unfortunately, it’s promoting someone named Ashoka. Hmm, we don’t know her. That’s weird.