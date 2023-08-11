Disney going all-in on ‘Ahsoka’ merch despite failing to spell her name correctly

To be fair, she's only been around for 15 years, five TV shows and one movie.

Disney and Lucasfilm have slammed the accelerator on Ahsoka hype. There are billboards sprouting up in major cities, TV spots, theatrical ads, and all manner of merchandise for dedicated fans to hoover up. There’s only one problem: someone in marketing isn’t quite sure how to spell her name.

A poster on Reddit spotted a Disney Store ad for her twin white lightsabers, which unfortunately lists it as “Ashoka Tano”. Oops.

Image via Reddit

Let’s be fair to Disney: Ahsoka only debuted 15 years and has appeared in a measly five TV shows and one theatrical release, as well as already being at the core of a whole bunch of merchandise. So, who can blame it?

Replies point out this may also simply be an overzealous autocorrect that hasn’t been picked up on. Perhaps the writer got confused with Ashoka the Great, the third Mauryan Emperor of Magadha, who conquered the crucial region of Kalinga after a brutal military campaign in 200 BCE? It’s an easy mistake to make.

Either way, if Disney’s toy team don’t know how to spell Ahsoka now, it definitely will soon. The character is set to go stratospheric once Ahsoka lands on Disney Plus, and will be a major player in Dave Filoni’s upcoming crossover movie. Here’s hoping Rosario Dawson continues to hit it out of the park and that the show has had care, attention, and time poured into it (unlike some other Disney Plus shows we could name…)

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney Plus on Aug. 23,