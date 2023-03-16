Latest Fantasy News: Bella Ramsey’s newfound popularity prompts a reexamination of ‘Game of Thrones’

Reactions to the explosive conclusion of The Last of Us’ first season continue to pour in, as fresh fans finally get the chance to enjoy the season’s finale.

Bella Ramsey’s stunning performance, across the season but in particular in the show’s eighth episode, is prompting a return to her previous projects, as viewers begin to see the actress in a new light. She’s made waves plenty of times before, particularly in her role as Game of Thrones’ Lyanna Mormont. That’s far from the only release to showcase Ramsey’s broad talent, but fans can’t help but celebrate Ramsey’s incredible portrayal of the hard young ruler.

Another up-and-comer might just steal a bit of Ramsey’s spotlight when the second season of Sweet Tooth finally makes its way onto Netflix. The streamer’s diminishing popularity might just get a boost with season two, particularly if claims from the original comic writer turn out to be true.

Fantasy is finding a home — more and more — on the small screen these days, but blockbuster releases continue to pay tribute to the genre. Honor Among Thieves serves as the first major fantasy release of the year, and despite adaptations’ poor reputation so far, series like The Last of Us are giving fans hope that the film might actually be as good as it looks.

Fans seek out more Bella Ramsey in the wake of The Last of Us finale

Photo via Netflix

Bella Ramsey is currently in the midst of a career high, largely thanks to her breathtaking performance in HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us. With so many new viewers getting their official introduction to the young actress, interest in her older roles is at an all-time high. People are looking back at Ramsey’s time on Game of Thrones in the wake of her scene-stealing role as Ellie Williams, and celebrating her tendency to flawlessly capture the role of youthful badass in violent shows about zombies.

Hype for Honor Among Thieves spikes ahead of the film’s release

Image via Paramount

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is headed to theaters in less than two weeks’ time, and audiences are looking ahead to the film’s release with a mixture of excitement and trepidation. It would be incredibly easy for Paramount Pictures to botch a DnD adaptation, but the film — miraculously — looks really good. If it manages to actually capture the magic, humor, and mayhem of the legendary game, we might have a new favorite on our hands. Pair that with news that the upcoming flick finds time to insert an extra scene after the credits start rolling, and people are lining up for their chance to see the fantasy flick.

Sweet Tooth creator Jeff Lemire teases season two’s connection to the comics

Photo via Netflix

Netflix has a weird track record when it comes to fantasy releases. The streamer has become known for putting its faith in more obscure properties, only to pull the rug out from under them after one or two seasons, and fans are getting tired of pouring love into short-lived shows. Thankfully, the streamer occasionally knocks the ball out of the park, and somewhat eases the hurt from its many ill-fated fantasy offerings. Such is certainly the case with Sweet Tooth, a fantasy drama that puts a fun new twist on the post-apocalyptic formula. The show is set to return for a second season soon(ish), and the original comic creator recently divulged that it’s taking plenty of inspiration from his work. That’s great news for fans, who now have simply to wait until season two finally arrives.