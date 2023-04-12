Latest Fantasy News: ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 begins production as the ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom deploys a sexy new hashtag

House of the Dragon rocketed back to relevance today after an announcement from HBO Max revealed that production for season two is officially underway.

Reactions to the news were soon pouring in, quickly overwhelming the latest hashtag working to bring attention to Warrior Nun. The campaign to save the fantasy series recently shifted gears from #SaveWarriorNun to adopt a new rallying cry, but the show has yet to cinch the renewal fans so desperately desire.

Thankfully, a balm of sorts is headed to theaters in the form of Peter Pan & Wendy. The film looks like the most successful modern effort to bring the timeless story to the big screen, but only time will tell how well it truly fares against high audiences expectations.

The latest trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy dazzles

Screengrab via YouTube/Disney

Countless attempts at the story of Peter Pan have imagined the timeless classic through fresh, interesting lenses, but few actually manage to reach the heights they aspire to. This year’s Peter Pan & Wendy might just be the exception, based on early teasers for the flick. The latest trailer delves a bit deeper into the whimsical, swashbuckling adventure headed to screens in just over a month.

Fans melt down as production begins for House of the Dragon season two

House of the Dragon

Production on season two of HBO’s House of the Dragon is officially underway, and fans of the Game of Thrones spin-off couldn’t be more thrilled. The next season isn’t likely to arrive on HBO for another year, at least, but news that work on season two has begun was enough to bring the fantasy series back into conversations. The first season of the show was almost universally popular, much like its predecessor, but some fans are certain that it, like Game of Thrones, will decline in quality as the seasons go on. Only time will tell if these fan takes are correct, but their sour feelings over Game of Thrones aren’t enough to ruin most people’s joy over a House of the Dragon update.

A fresh hashtag works to maintain Warrior Nun’s relevance

Image via Netflix

The Warrior Nun fandom has been spreading the good word via the hashtag #SaveWarriorNun for months now, to no avail. The show’s Halo bearers recently changed tactics, however, leaning on a fresh hashtag to bring attention back to efforts to save the show. The new #RiseBisexualWarrior started innocuously enough, but it has since become a fresh rallying cry for fans of the series and even earned an official seal of approval from former showrunner Simon Barry.