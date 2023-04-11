HBO Max drops ‘House of the Dragon’ news: ‘It’s time to return to King’s Landing’

We’ve known that HBO’s House of the Dragon was getting a second season for months, but a fresh announcement is electrifying the show’s fanbase once again.

HBO Max dropped an announcement on Twitter via its official page, informing fans that “It’s time to return to King’s Landing,” and revealing that season two of the popular Game of Thrones spin-off is officially in production. More dragons, drama, and deception are headed to fans with season two of the show, which is expected to arrive in mid-2024, at the earliest. News that production for the season is officially underway instantly ignited a fire among fans, who flooded HBO Max’s announcement post with reactions, which largely warred between sheer excitement and concern, as the last few seasons of Game of Thrones continue to damage confidence in the show’s future.

Season one of House of the Dragon was almost universally popular, but so were the first several seasons of Game of Thrones. The absolutely massive show delighted its audience for years, before turning many of them against it with its final season — and, most importantly, its final arc. The show’s fumbled finale ruined its entire eight-season run for some viewers, and these viewers aren’t ready to put their faith in a new Game of Thrones property just yet.

Despite this, there is plenty of excitement to be found in the comment section for HBO’s post, as well as on the trending House of the Dragon Twitter tag. While some fans are convinced HBO will once again bungle the source material, others are simply thrilled to see more Targaryen drama come to their screens. They littered the post with House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones reaction GIFs and exclamations of delight, before branching off to air their excitement via #HouseoftheDragon.

The battle between Rhaenyra and Alicent quickly resumed, following the news, as fans declared their alliances for the world to see. Both queens remain popular picks among different sects of the show’s audience, and the continued disagreements showcase just how well the series is delivering its story.

HBO has yet to confirm a release date for the second season of House of the Dragon, though it’s generally expected to land sometime in 2024.