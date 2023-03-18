Latest Fantasy News: Kirigan’s return in ‘Shadow and Bone’ season 2 prompts questions about Ben Barnes’ dating life

Season two of Shadow and Bone is officially available, leaving fans to binge the Netflix series to their hearts’ content.

And binge away — with abandon, if you’ve the time — fellow Grishaverse fans, lest Shadow and Bone fall to the same fate as a slew of its similarly-styled fantasy peers. Shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 were cut short, despite eager and plentiful fanbases, and unless we prove we want to see Alina, Kaz, and Wylan return for a third season, they won’t.

With this in mind, many fantasy fans have their weekend schedules planned out in advance. They’re set to tear through season two, and the fresh characters, storylines, and romances it introduces, over the course of the weekend, so we’re zeroing in on some of the show’s best aspects. Like Inej, the Crow’s dedicated spy, and the slew of ultra-powerful Grisha scattered across Leigh Bardugo’s magical world.

The Darkling easily comes in near the top of the pack, as his actor — Ben Barnes — continues to blow viewers away. He was an early fan pick for the part, and he has yet to disappoint. As fans dig into the latest season — and once again find themselves torn between attraction and distrust — they can’t help but take a look back on the actor’s dating history, and his current relationship status.

Digging into Inej’s background

Photo via Netflix

Inej Ghafa is, hands down, one of the best characters in Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse. The lithe and capable Suli provides her family of thieves with a much needed heart, and leans on the talents she earned as an acrobat to accomplish spectacular feats. Unlike several of her companions, Inej doesn’t hail from the mercantile country of Kertch, but the Netflix adaptation has yet to truly dig into her background. If you’ve got questions about the Crow’s Wraith, we’ve got answers.

Kirigan’s return prompts questions about Ben Barnes dating life

Photo via Netflix

Shadow and Bone sports plenty of popular characters, and — somehow — its primary villain manages to rank among them. Part of this is due to Kirigan’s dark and intriguing nature, but more of it is thanks to Ben Barnes and his spectacular portrayal of the character. Also his face.

Barnes is an undeniably attractive man, and this — paired with his clear talent — provides him with a hefty fanbase. His return as the Shadow Fold’s insidious creator has thirst running rampant among fans, and prompting an examination of the actor’s relationship status.

Speaking of Kirigan, why did he create the Fold in the first place?

Image via Netflix

Those familiar with the story in Shadow and Bone are well aware that the Black Heretic created the Fold several centuries before the story in the Netflix series begins, but the question of “why” is far less well known. The series does address Kirigan’s motivations in the first season, however, in a quick flashback to his long ago struggles. The Fold’s creation was the result of merciless Grisha killings, and Kirigan’s own growing resentment and pain, as well as his desire for power and control.