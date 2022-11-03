Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’

J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.

The dark future of Middle-earth is weighing heavy on Tolkienist’s minds, as they look to the events that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may choose to cover in its runtime. Any potential story covering the massive battle is far in the future of the fantasy series, however, leaving fans with plenty of time to occupy their minds with other ponderings, like which of Westeros’ maternal figures would make the best mother, a question that recently arose among fans of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

The latter series rests alongside Rings as two of the biggest fantasy properties on the market, but they’ve got plenty of peers among the wealth of available streamers. Their number of competitors recently dropped by one, however, after Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga got the ax after only two seasons.

Even Middle-earth has a prophecy about the end times

Image via Prime Video

J.R.R. Tolkien, the talent behind the Lord of the Rings books, built a truly incredible world in Middle-earth. He created an origin story, a rich and detailed history, and even a prophecy about the end of times. Also known as Dagor Dagorath, the prophecy is similar to Ragnarok or Armageddon, and details the end times of Middle-earth. Thankfully, it doesn’t spell doom for everything, but the “Battle of All Battles” is certainly a world-changing event.

Fans lash out after Netflix cancels Fate: The Winx Saga

Netflix’s decision to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga after only two seasons has led to a rapid backlash among the show’s fanbase. The series got off to a somewhat stumbling start, but its second — and as it turns out, final — season was highly praised by viewers. It seemed as though the series was on the uptick, but fans will never know if its quality would have continued to improve over future seasons.

George R.R. Martin fans select their picks for the best mom in Westeros

Image via HBO

As they say goodbye to the first season of House of the Dragon, fans of the series are looking back on the many mothers of Westeros. A recent post asked viewers to select their pick among a lineup of popular Westerosi matriarchs, from Cercei Lannister and Queen Aemma to Catelyn Stark and Rhaenys Targaryen. Each of the women has their bonuses, with any child of Cercei’s certainly knowing how far their mother would go to protect them, but most have some pretty major downsides.