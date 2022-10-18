Latest Fantasy News: ‘Rings of Power’ leaves fans nostalgic for ‘LOTR’ and a cast reunion reignites hopes for a ‘Sandman’ season two

With season one of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power officially behind us, fantasy fans are turning their attention to other stories.

Viewers have yet to move on from the major reveal that capped off Rings of Power‘s final episode, but they’ve a long wait ahead before any more question are answered. Instead, they’re turning their gazes back, and reflecting on the many times the Prime series stoked nostalgia for the Lord of the Rings trilogy. The series was careful to pay homage to the trilogy that started it all, and fans took notice.

Without any fresh Rings of Power episodes to lean on, and with only a single episode of House of the Dragon left, fantasy fans may be feeling a bit empty. Thankfully, there’s a genuine wealth of stellar fantasy content out there, even separate from these powerhouses, and other series will soon step in to fill the hole left by Rings. Fans don’t need fresh episodes of shows like Arcane to keep conversations flowing, they just have to examine the stellar show’s many intricate details. The same goes for other Netflix favorites, like Sandman, which recently re-entered conversations after a minor cast reunion sparked inquiries about a season two. These questions and more are weighing heavy on fantasy fans’ minds as they set their sights on what comes next for the genre.

Rings of Power fans lean on Lord of the Rings nostalgia in the wake of the finale

Image via Amazon Prime

No fresh episodes of Rings of Power are likely to drop for a year, at least, leaving fans of the Prime series with plenty of time to fill. Before they do so, however, a number of viewers intend to re-watch the entire season, this time armed with knowledge about the many mysteries the series is laying out. This will also give them time to enjoy the many callbacks to The Lord of the Rings trilogy buried throughout the season’s runtime, and soak up the nostalgia.

An Endless reunion sparks hopes for a Sandman season two announcement

Image via Netflix. Remix by Apeksha Bagchi

Thankfully, even without fresh episodes of Rings of Power, there’s plenty of fantasy content to enjoy. The first season of Netflix’s Sandman adaptation was broadly popular among fans, but without news of a second season fans are left wondering if more is yet to come. Hopes of a second season were reignited recently when several of the cast members reunited and shared a playful selfie with followers. Netflix has yet to confirm the series for a second season, but the cast appears ready and willing to return when—and if—the streamer decides to do so.

Arcane fans wonder if Jinx has a real, identifiable mental illness

It’s been nearly a year since the last portion of Arcane‘s first season dropped, but conversations about the stellar Netflix show continue to dominate online forums. Questions about season two, the show’s connection to League of Legends, and the show’s many popular characters continue to flood in, even in the absence of updates about season two. Jinx, one of the show’s most complex characters, is a common subject of debate. Her mental illness—or lack thereof—makes her one of the most interesting characters in the series, and fans can’t wait to see what she gets up to next.