Latest Fantasy News: The ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom sets its sights on a new target as ‘Labyrinth’ finds new fans on streaming

There’s a bit of a lull in fantasy content at the moment, as fans await the release of Shadow and Bone season two and watch the escalating campaign to save Warrior Nun with bated breath.

Though the campaign has made real progress both online and in real life, neither Netflix — nor any other streamer — has acquired rights to the series, or renewed it. The fandom is keeping their efforts going, but in the meantime set their sights on another task. With such a passionate base behind it, fans are sure to see at least some payoff, even if it’s only in the form of bloopers.

Fans of Shadow and Bone are desperately hoping the series doesn’t follow in Warrior Nun’s footsteps, as they look ahead to season two’s official arrival. Trailers for the new season indicate that a new trio of characters might just displace the Crows as crowd favorites, but not if Jesper Fahey has anything to say about it.

While they await the season’s arrival on Netflix, fans are passing the time with a longstanding classic. Labyrinth has been a favorite among fantasy fanatics for decades now, but its returning to the spotlight as viewers find every excuse to enjoy the 1986 film.

Labyrinth is, and always will be, flawless

via Tri-Star Pictures

It’s been more than 35 years since Labyrinth first arrived in theaters, and quickly carved out a space in history as a pop culture staple. The Jim Henson-directed film initially flopped at the box office, but soon became a cultural phenomenon, and it’s never fully exited public awareness. It’s once again on the rise on streaming, as fans rediscover their love for David Bowie’s utterly unforgettable Goblin King on Netflix, where the film now resides.

Shadow and Bone prepares to introduce audiences to a new perfect trio

Netflix/YouTube

The Crows quickly became crowd favorites among Shadow and Bone viewers, as Kaz, Inej, and Jesper won fans’ hearts over the course of season one. A new trio is threatening to unseat them, as hype for season two ramps up and fans finally get a good look at Sturmhond, Tamar, and Tolya. The brand new team is set to join the cast when the new season drops on March 16.

The Warrior Nun fandom demands bloopers

via Netflix

The massive fandom behind Warrior Nun has been hard at work trying to revive the series, but they took a brief break from this goal to instead demand something they should already have. In the midst of the ongoing campaign, fans realized they have yet to feast their eyes on bloopers from season two, and turned their ire on Netflix for an entirely new reason. They may not be able to save the show, but hopefully their rampant demands will at least see the streamer relinquish those sweet, sweet bloopers.