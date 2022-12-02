There’s enough going on in the world of The Witcher to fill several fantasy round-ups, as both the games and Netflix adaptation continue to spur headlines. A re-release of the first game continues to rile up hype, as the fanbase looks forward to traversing the game’s open world and updated story, but its an update to The Witcher 3 that’s getting fans talking today. A fresh armor set that’s set to accompany the update is based on the Netflix’s show’s own designs, and fans are increasingly convinced that the whole thing is a stellar attempt at trolling.

Another fantasy franchise with the lasting power to stay in news even when nothing in particular is happening is Harry Potter, which manages to worm its way into conversations on a near-daily basis. Two bits of news are distracting fans of the magical franchise this week, as J.K. Rowlings shoddy memory—even when it comes to her own lore—distracts fans from Lucius Malfoy’s attempts to schedule a smoking sesh with a Snoop Dogg version of Dobby the House-elf.

A press release from the team behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is overtaking nearly every other morsel of news in the fantasy genre, as fans react to a starkly unpopular recasting, and welcome seven new members to Middle-earth.

The one and only Lucius Malfoy is here for Snoop’s take on Dobby

A recent image from Snoop Dogg nearly broke the internet, as Harry Potter fans were faced with the unique and somewhat horrifying Snoop Doggification of the House-elf Dobby. The popular artist dubbed the intriguing creature “SnoopDobbyDobb” and prompted a response from the actor behind Dobby’s former master, Lucius Malfoy. Jason Isaacs responded to the image with a humorous note about how DobbyDobb and the elder Malfoy may have gotten on, and delighted the fanbase in the process.

J.K. Rowling doesn’t remember her own lore, and fans are growing concerned

Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince

A quick question about Harry Potter lore left J.K. Rowling stumped, concerning the fanbase as they look ahead to the inevitable Harry Potter spin-offs. A fan asked Rowling a specific, but vital, question about Professor Snape’s wand, and Rowling’s lack of an answer doesn’t bode well for the future of the Wizarding World. Fans already feel that the original stories have been altered via various spin-offs, and the realization that Rowling doesn’t recall the details behind her own books can’t mean anything good for the franchise.

Is The Witcher 3’s Nilfgaardian armor just a stellar troll?

Image via CD Projekt Red

An update to CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3 is sparking widespread excitement among the fandom, particularly those who are also fans of the Netflix adaptation. That’s because the update will include armor based on costumes from the popular Netflix series, but the game’s choice of armor is raising eyebrows. The show’s take on Nilfgaardian armor was widely ridiculed by fans, and the decision to bring it into the games seems like nothing short of trolling by the game studio.

‘The Rings of Power’ fans left baying for blood after breakout favorite is recast for no good reason

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power/Amazon Prime

A press release regarding season two of Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power left fans desperate for more, and furious at the recasting of a uniquely popular character. Adar was one of the standout characters from season one, and quickly rose to the top of fan lists, so the decision to recast him is inciting outrage among a huge chunk of the show’s viewer base. This is only intensified by the lack of a real reason for the recasting, leaving fans to simply wonder, and rage, at the change.