House of the Dragon continues to reign supreme over the television landscape despite fighting a ferocious rival in the form of The Rings of Power, but the community seems conflicted about George R.R. Martin’s latest book, which has been co-authored by fellows who have a none-too-commendable reputation on social media.

As fans ponder if they should even buy this new book, others think about all the amazing tension-filled sequences that await us in the next House episode. We have all of this and more for you in today’s roundup of Game of Thrones developments.

‘House’ fans call out the double standard between Rhaenyra and… Robb Stark, of all people

Image via HBO

As is in the habit of online communities to discuss every facet of a work and its characters to death, Game of Thrones veterans have now realized that the fandom is behaving with a fair bit of hypocracy when it comes to Rhaenyra Targaryen. In essence, folks have been letting everything slide so far as the rogue princess is concerned, but when Robb Stark followed his heart when he was King in the North, they called him an idiot.

Fans are boycotting Martin’s new book for racism

Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

As George R.R. Martin and the Westerosi fandom preprare for the release of The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, some have decided to boycott the new book due to Martin’s collaboration with his long-time associates, Linda Antonsson and Elio M. García Jr., both of whom have previously come under fire for their insensitive and offensive hot takes on social media.

The question is: Should we boycott Martin and whomever else was involved in the creation of that book just because of the participation of Antonsson and García, or could this matter be settled another way? The writer himself has yet to release a statement on the matter, but the maelstrom of controversy has surely reached him by now.

‘House’ fans hoping to see a grotesquely violent scene from the books in episode 8

Image via HBO

House has taken certain liberties adapting Fire & Blood so far, but fans are hoping that one particular plot thread from the next episode proves an exception. It once again involves Rhaenyra’s illegitimate children, and Vaemond Velaryon — Corlys’ brother — questioning their inheritence on the same grounds. Having married Daemon, the princess is ruthless in her response, sending the Rogue Prince to cut off Vaemond’s head and feed it to her dragon, Syrax. For some reason, audiences are looking forward to seeing this scene play out in live-action, so we’ll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case this Sunday.